Destiny Church holds back-to-school block party and school supply giveaway

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Destiny Church in Tallahassee hosted their 3rd annual back-to-school block party and school supply drive Saturday morning.

The church gave away backpacks and school supplies.

Kimberly Berry with Destiny Church says school supplies are essential and many kids in Leon County are in need.

“Just to help their parents with a little bit of the preparations they have to do. There are a lot of things that you have to buy for back to school, and some things that are required and we want to give everyone the opportunity to receive some of those items for free so that they can have a great first start to school,” said Berry.

The event was paused last year due to the pandemic, but organizers are glad to be back this year.

