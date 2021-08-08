Advertisement

Finnegan’s Wake announces soft reopening dates

Midtown Tallahassee bar Finnegan’s Wake announced its soft opening dates after closing over a year ago due to the COVD-19 pandemic on Sunday.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Midtown Tallahassee bar Finnegan’s Wake announced its soft opening dates after closing over a year ago due to the COVD-19 pandemic on Sunday.

In mid-May of this year, the bar posted on Facebook that if a photo it posted received 3,000 likes, it would reopen. Less than 24 hours later, the photo had received over 3,000 likes, and a soft opening was teased to Facebook followers.

Finnegan’s Wake’s soft opening dates are as follows:

  • Friday. Aug. 13: 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 14: 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 15: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

“Bring your friends and family!” the bar encouraged.

