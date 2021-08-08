Florida leaders respond to passing of Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following the passing of legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden, leaders across the state of Florida are paying their respects.

In a thread of Tweets, Governor Ron DeSantis said:

Coach Bobby Bowden lived a remarkable life and leaves an incomparable legacy. He created a dominating football program that produced championships and many great players. pic.twitter.com/GS9fdMOS1y — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 8, 2021

Florida Congressman Al Lawson wrote on Twitter:

Coach Bowden made an immeasurable impact, not only on @FloridaState’s football program, but on our community at large. He shaped the lives of countless students who played under him, & his dedication to his family, friends & players will be missed dearly.

Florida Congressman Charlie Crist Tweeted:

Coach Bowden was a remarkable man and legend who embodied the true spirit of a Florida State Nole! My prayers are with the Bowden family today.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis released the following statement:

While Coach Bowden will forever be a fixture in Florida history, to me, he’ll always be someone that had a fondness for Panama City. When he was an assistant coach, Coach Bowden would often come up to my family’s restaurant, eat and visit with area folks about local recruits in Florida and Alabama. Coach loved Panama City so much that his entire family would come over every July 4th. Coaches don’t get a lot of downtime, so we were always honored that he chose to spend his time with the ones he loved in the community we called home. Over the years we would see his family grow and grow, with kids and grandkids.

“I always appreciated his relationship with God and how his faith was at the heart of every decision he made. He never faltered in sharing the gospel of Christ to the young men he coached and loved dearly. Coach leaves behind a legacy that transcends sports. He is a Florida and national treasure, a kind soul with a warrior’s heart, and there will never be another like him. My condolences go out to his beautiful wife, Ann and the entire Bowden family.

