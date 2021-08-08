Advertisement

’He is Florida State football’: Tributes pour in at Bowden statue

Bowden flower tribute
Bowden flower tribute(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff and Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bobby Bowden statue outside Doak Campbell stadium is quickly becoming an impromptu memorial site, just hours after the news of his death at age 91.

A steady stream of FSU fans began visiting Sunday morning, some bringing flowers to place at the foot of the statue.

“We’re here to pay our respects to Coach Bowden,” said James Savino of Orlando.

The FSU alum and his son Nate are in Tallahassee for a baseball camp, and came to the statue bearing flowers after learning of Bowden’s passing.

“He was, is, a legend,” Savino said, “And while I was at school here in 88 through 92, he was just warm. It was the most amazing memories for myself and everyone here.”

“This man, he is Tallahassee, and he is Florida State football,” Savino said.

The nine foot tall bronze statue was unveiled in September 2004, 28 years into Bowden’s legendary career as head coach of the Seminoles and six years prior to his retirement.

