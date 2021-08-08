‘I’m happy to say that I’m a Lamplighter’: The Omega Lamplighters welcome new class into program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Omega Lamplighters, a young men’s mentoring group and non-profit, welcomed in two new classes of young men into their program Saturday.

This included their 12th class of Omega Lamplighter high school students, and a second group being junior Omega Lamplighter full of fourth to eight grade young men. The new classes put on a performance they say they will remember for a lifetime.

One of the new members said he learned what it means to be a man this summer and is proud of his feat

“The past lamplighters and even my brothers, they are really amazing to be around,” said Kelvin Graves, II. “It’s just so fun. They just taught me about discipline, they told me about those four words, lamp. leadership, academics, motivation and perseverance. I did all of those things and I’m happy that I did, I’m happy to say that I’m a Lamplighter.”

Omega Lamplighter founder Royle King sayid the program’s graduating class has produced 25 students who have either been accepted into college or will attend college or trade school this fall

