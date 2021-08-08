‘Our program’s patriarch’: FSU coaching team remembers Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University football coaching team spoke on the passing of legendary football coach Bobby Bowden Sunday morning at a press conference.

“It’s an emotional day,” described head coach Mike Norvell. “We started off our morning together as a team, and we talked about Coach Bowden and his legacy. The man that he was and the legacy that he left.”

Norvell said the team spoke of Bowden’s legacy Sunday morning after the new came.

“The peace that he was at, even at that stage in his life, because he knows what he accomplished, he knows what he gave. And we know where he’s at right now.”

Coach Odell Haggins, who was also in attendance, praised Coach Bowden for preparing young men for not only life, but for life after football.

“We’re grateful for the example of Coach Bobby Bowden,” Norvell said. “And we’re going to honor him in everything that we do, each and every day. Because he helped build this place to something that is incredibly special, with all of his heart, and all of his life.”

“He was with us today,” Norvell added. ”There’s no doubt that today his spirit was with us.”

