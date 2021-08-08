Advertisement

TPD hosts annual “Pack the Patrol Car” back to school event

School returns in just a few days and all over the region supply drives have been taking place.
School returns in just a few days and all over the region supply drives have been taking place.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - School returns in just a few days, and all over the region supply drives have been taking place.

The Tallahassee Police Department their annual “Pack the Patrol Car” event on Saturday.

Their goal is to collect enough school supplies to provide at least 200 students with all the necessary supplies they need when heading back to the classroom this week.

The event turned out to be a great success. If you would like to still donate, you can drop off new and unused school supplies at TPD headquarters located at 234 E 7th Avenue.

The deadline to drop off supplies is Monday, Aug. 9th.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conner Boulevard was shut down Saturday evening following a pursuit with FHP and a burglary...
Chase ends with PIT maneuver in Tallahassee, teenager arrested
Now more than ever, finding ways to keep COVID-positive cases out of the hospital is crucial as...
Tallahassee doctor shares what you need to know about monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment
Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
CDC: Over 23K new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida as state breaks case record for 3rd time this week
Plans for the “massive fulfillment center” near the intersection of Mahan Drive and Interstate...
Leon County gives final approval to ‘Project Mango’ fulfillment center
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies say overnight stabbing death justified

Latest News

The Florida State University football coaching team spoke on the passing of legendary football...
‘Our program’s patriarch’: FSU coaching team remembers Bobby Bowden
Bowden flower tribute
’He is Florida State football’: Tributes pour in at Bowden statue
Bobby Bowden
Bobby Bowden: Life as a coach through images
Bobby Bowden
Bobby Bowden: Life as a Coach