TPD hosts annual “Pack the Patrol Car” back to school event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - School returns in just a few days, and all over the region supply drives have been taking place.

The Tallahassee Police Department their annual “Pack the Patrol Car” event on Saturday.

Their goal is to collect enough school supplies to provide at least 200 students with all the necessary supplies they need when heading back to the classroom this week.

The event turned out to be a great success. If you would like to still donate, you can drop off new and unused school supplies at TPD headquarters located at 234 E 7th Avenue.

The deadline to drop off supplies is Monday, Aug. 9th.

