“A tremendous man of God, a coach, a husband, a father:” Former players remember Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From fans watching games from the stand to the players who stood by him on the field, former Seminoles are remembering Coach Bobby Bowden.

But for many, the legendary football coach is better known for the impact he made on lives off the field.

“The character and integrity, and how he put an emphasis on changing young men’s lives and mentoring them, helping them to be just better people,” said Peter Boulware.

Boulware remembers Coach Bowden as a man of integrity and leadership. He played for Bowden in 1993-1996, describing how during this time, the coach inspired his players to believe in the impossible and be apart of something bigger than themselves.

“If we could come together, if we could lay down our lies, if we can incorporate our faith we can come together and we can do the impossible,” Boulware said.

Kyler Hall also played for Bowden in 2001.

“A tremendous man of God, a coach, a husband, a father,” Hall said. “Just such a great example in so many different ways.”

Hall says even as a kid, it was his dream to play for Coach Bowden. While the games and practices were special, his favorite memories were Friday nights.

“If it was a home game we would travel over to Thomasville and stay over there, and Coach Bowden would speak to us as soon as he got there,” Hall said. “He’s going to talk about Jesus, he’s going to talk about life and then he’s going to talk about the game. In that order, and he never wavered from that.”

Now as a coach at Suwannee High School, he says many of the messages he learned from Bowden, both about the game and about life, he’s passing along to his own players.

“His example as a coach and the way he treated his players, the relationships that he built with us is what I strive to be as a coach,” Hall said.

One message shared by Boulware is that right now all we can do is focus on the tremendous impact he made on so many people, and ensure that his legacy lives on through all of his players, fans, friends and family.

