Advertisement

US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now more than ever, finding ways to keep COVID-positive cases out of the hospital is crucial as...
Tallahassee doctor shares what you need to know about monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment
Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
CDC: Over 23K new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida as state breaks case record for 3rd time this week
Plans for the “massive fulfillment center” near the intersection of Mahan Drive and Interstate...
Leon County gives final approval to ‘Project Mango’ fulfillment center
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies say overnight stabbing death justified
Conner Boulevard was shut down Saturday evening following a pursuit with FHP and a burglary...
Chase ends with PIT maneuver in Tallahassee, teenager arrested

Latest News

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing the end of a state impeachment inquiry.
Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case
Conner Boulevard was shut down Saturday evening following a pursuit with FHP and a burglary...
Chase ends with PIT maneuver in Tallahassee, teenager arrested
Lynn Keene (left) was found dead in her basement, encased in concrete. Officers were searching...
Missing elderly woman found encased in concrete at home