VFD: All first responders injured in downed power line incident now home

All first responders injured in the downed powerline incident on Madison Highway on June 12 have returned home, the Valdosta Fire Department announced in a video Sunday.(Valdosta Fire Department)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - All Valdosta first responders injured in the downed powerline incident on Madison Highway on June 12 have returned home, the Valdosta Fire Department announced in a video Sunday.

Sgt. Bacon was the last of three firefighters to be released from South Georgia Medical Center on Friday. Hudson Tanner with VFD was released from SGMC in late July

Officials say as personnel arrived on the scene to check the downed powerline line, a vehicle drove near it, causing the line to fall further towards the first responders. Four Valdosta first responders, including one police officer with the Valdosta Police Department and three firefighters with the Valdosta Fire Department, were hospitalized following the incident, according to the city.

One firefighter was released from South Georgia Medical Center the morning after the incident, but the other first responders had to remain under medical care.

Valdosta’s Fire and Police chiefs said the downed power line incident that injured the four first responders was something they’ve never seen before in their careers, calling it a “tragic, unforeseen” event during a press conference.

You can watch VFD’s video below:

