Ag Commissioner highlights Duval student advocating for school mask mandates

Nikki Fried holds COVID briefing(WCTV)
By Capitol News Service
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Commissioner of Agriculture and Gubernatorial hopeful-Nikki Fried held a virtual press conference Monday with a 12-year-old Duval County student who wrote a letter to her school district calling for a mask mandate.

Fried asked Lila Hartley why she continues to wear a mask even after receiving the vaccine.

Hartley said she’s concerned about her younger brother, who is too young to receive a vaccination.

“I choose to wear a mask because even though I’m vaccinated, I can still get sick and everyone hates being sick. That is not a good feeling. Also my younger brother, I don’t want to get him sick if I get it because I wasn’t wearing a mask,” said Hartley.

Hartley’s letter was recently featured in a CNN story.

Currently, her school district is allowing parents to opt-out of its mandate, in accordance with new rules from the Department of Health.

