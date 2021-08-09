Colleagues and friends of Bobby Bowden reminisce about his impact off the field

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bobby Bowden’s impact goes behind the football field and was influenced by his faith.

Former players and colleagues spoke about his spirituality Sunday and how much it drove him.

Those closest to Coach Bowden say you can’t talk about his impact without mentioning his faith and how he used it to power everything in his life.

Coach Bobby Bowden was a lot of things during his life, a pioneer, a champion and most importantly to him, a man of God.

“He was just so special in many respects but he always put his faith in Jesus,” shared former FSU Baseball Coach Mike Martin Sr.

“It’s all about his faith. I think his faith was just unshakable,” explained FSU President John Thrasher. “His faith in god and his beloved Jesus Christ I know those were never not a part of what he did.”

Bowden was always willing to mentor and spend time with others.

“Because he’s just such a wonderful person, he always gave up his time to encourage others to do what’s right,” said Martin.

Even in his death, his family wants those willing to give to donate to Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a program he frequently made time to be a part of.

“It was really important to him to really develop forth and set an example for what it means to care about their lives not only in this world but the next life,” explained Fellowship of Christian Athletes North Florida Multi-Area Director Kez McCorvey.

McCorvey, a former player of Bowden says he’s just hopeful he can use everything his coach taught him in his everyday life.

“My hope is to flesh those things out in my every day life as well because he’s kind of paved the way to how Jesus wants us to live,” said McCorvey.

Bowden inspired everyone he came in contact with to be greater.

“You can build statues, you can name names, you can make buildings and things like that but it’s the man who people will love and cherish forever,” explained President Thrasher.

“I have always admired coach Bowden for his willingness to take a stand for what he believed was right. He was not afraid to speak about his love of god, family and country. He will be missed,” shared Martin.

Coach Bowden’s friends and colleagues tell me his greatest strength was his ability to stick to his values and never quit and continued that all the way until the end.

