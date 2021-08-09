FSU ‘expects’ students & faculty to wear face masks, get vaccinated ahead of fall semester

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University says they will “expect” students, faculty and staff to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, and get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the start of the upcoming school year.

“All of us at Florida State University have an obligation to prevent further transmission of COVID-19,” the school’s Fall Semester Expectations for Campus reads. “We are in this together, and each and every one of us plays an important role in furthering the health and safety of ourselves, our neighbors and our loved ones.”

Below are the guidelines FSU posted in their message:

We expect everyone to wear a face covering or mask at all times when inside any FSU facility, even if you are vaccinated. This includes all of our students, faculty, staff, vendors and visitors. Recent studies and guidance from the CDC state that both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals can transmit the current COVID-19 variant to unvaccinated persons. We expect you to help mitigate the spread by wearing a mask.

We expect everyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19, even if you’ve had COVID-19 in the past. If possible, aim to be fully vaccinated, but if unable, strive to have at least one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine no later than August 22. Please visit If possible, aim to be fully vaccinated, but if unable, strive to have at least one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine no later than August 22. Please visit vaccine.fsu.edu for walk-in clinic dates and hours at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee or vaccines.gov to locate a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

We expect you to stay home when sick, self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 no sooner than 24 hours after your symptoms begin. You can test for no cost at the Tucker Center. Schedule your test at You can test for no cost at the Tucker Center. Schedule your test at uhs.fsu.edu/coronavirus/testing

And finally, we expect you to continue to practice good hygiene habits such as washing your hands frequently.

Classes at FSU begin on August 23.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.