It could take longer for your mail to arrive starting this fall

Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the contiguous United States will expand from the current 1-3 days to 1-5 days.(Brandon Spencer, WCTV)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – The United States Postal Service is changing its standard timeframe for delivering first-class letters this fall as part of a plan to cut costs and provide more reliable service.

“Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the contiguous United States will expand from the current 1-3 days to 1-5 days,” according to a notice by the USPS in the federal register.

The USPS will apply a 4-day standard on First-Class Mail originating or being sent to areas in Alaska, Hawaii or Puerto Rico.

Essentially, expect longer delivery times for pieces of mail that have further to go.

Also under the new standards, delivery time for periodicals will expand from 3-4 days to a service standard of 3-9 days.

Here’s a look at the standard day ranges for mail being sent within the contiguous 48 states, as provided by the USPS:

Mail ClassStandard service range
First-Class Mail1-5
Periodicals3-9
USPS Marketing Mail3-10
Package Services2-8

Last week, the USPS reported a net loss of approximately $3 billion compared to a net loss of approximately $2.2 billion for the same quarter in 2020.

The financial report said service performance improved in the quarter, citing organizational focus as the reason for the success.

“We are transitioning from an outdated network and operational posture that was ill-equipped to handle the effects of the pandemic on the mix of mail and packages we process – and we expect this volume shift to continue into the foreseeable future,” explained Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy.

“As we establish our new network design and deploy our operating initiatives, we will operate with much greater efficiency and precision, become financially self-sustaining, and deliver greater value to the American public we serve.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

