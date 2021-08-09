JT Burnette corruption trial resumes after 12 day hiatus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Day 12 of the JT Burnette trial has begun after a 12-day break.

Judge Robert Hinkle began Monday morning by reiterating that health and safety are priorities in his courtroom. He said he’s using the CDC’s “symptom-based strategy, not a test-based strategy.”

“This juror poses no risk to others; in fact, he’s probably the safest person in the courtroom,” Hinkle added.

Burnette had been on the stand when court recessed for more than a week; his testimony continued Monday morning.

Burnette testified that he repeatedly checked in with undercover FBI agent Mike Miller on whether Mike Sweet, another undercover agent, was legitimate, and completely out of the illegal drug business.

He said he knew the medical marijuana license Trulieve had received was “sensitive.”

At a February 2016 meeting at Madison Social, Burnette recommended the Southern Pines Development team reach out to Will Butler and Drew Jones.

When asked why he didn’t want to get paid, he replied, “a rising tide lifts all boats.”

Burnette testified that Mike Sweet “always wanted to pay somebody,” and said he repeatedly told Sweet he shouldn’t need to pay anyone.

When undercover agent Brian Butler suggested he was interested in developments in Jacksonville, Burnette researched and texted Miller days later about an opportunity in that city. The two eventually visited the site as well, but no development materialized.

Burnette spoke about his relationship with Mike Sweet. He said Sweet answered his questions about medical marijuana, adding that his recommendations were “a big key to what Trulieve is today.”

In return, Burnette testified he would try to “keep [Sweet] out of trouble on the real estate side.”

Burnette repeatedly pushed the fake developers toward the Mayco property, adding that he believed the Fregly properties they were looking at were not feasible for development. As of a June 2016 conversation, Burnette testified he had never brought up Scott Maddox, Paige Carter-Smith, or Governance.

He referred to a July 2016 call with Sweet as “the suicide call.”

In it, he tried to steer Sweet away from the Fregly property, while trying to avoid bashing Miller’s expertise.

At one point, Sweet brought up traveling outside Tallahassee with Maddox.

“Why Scott Maddox?” Burnette said he thought at the time.

“Let’s forget about Maddox, because Maddox isn’t the right question,” he said on the call. “I think you’ve been helpful to me, I’m trying to be helpful.”

Burnette testified that he was concerned Sweet was going to lose his money in the deal Miller was working on.

