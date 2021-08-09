SGMC reopens COVID-19 testing drive-thru at new location

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) reopened its COVID-19 testing drive-thru at a new location. The drive-thru is now located on the main campus in the parking lot of the Surgery Center Building, 2417 N. Patterson Street.

Testing will be available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Officials at SGMC said they have seen a significant increase in the demand for testing in recent weeks, testing upwards of 500 people daily.

“Unfortunately, another number is also up, the testing positivity rates,” SGMC officials said in a release.

“Our drive-thru testing service is a valuable tool in the fight against COVID-19. This service is designed to provide on-demand testing that may not be readily available elsewhere and it serves as a much more convenient alternative to the Emergency Room,” said Ronald Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer.

In the last week, SGMC said they have experienced as high as a 40% positivity rate of all ages tested. Unlike the wave of infections before, positive cases are being found in all age groups. More than half of positive cases are in those 19-49 years of age, and nearly 20% are 18 and younger.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the SGMC Smith Northview campus Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and can be scheduled online or by calling (229) 433-1068.

“Vaccination rates are climbing and that is very good news. Vaccinating against this virus is our way out of the pandemic and back to life as we knew it before the onset of this dreaded contagion,” said Dean.

For more information, you can go to SGMC’s website or call (229) 333-1000.

