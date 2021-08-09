Advertisement

Text to 911 now available in Lowndes Co.

911 dispatch center demonstrates new text service.
911 dispatch center demonstrates new text service.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you find yourself in an emergency and can’t call 9-1-1, you can now text Lowndes County dispatch.

People in Lowndes County can now use this service.

The first text should be brief and contain the location and type of help needed.

Texters must be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from dispatch.

911 Assistant Director, Tonya Davis, says the service is ideal for scenarios such as abductions or domestic abuse cases.

“It helps the community to me for the situations where you just physically can’t, maybe there’s something that’s preventing you from making the phone call. You can be a small child that has family members involved in a domestic situation and they don’t need to know you’re on the phone with 911, it keeps us communicating with the individual,” said Davis.

911 dispatch center demonstrates new text service.
911 dispatch center demonstrates new text service.(WALB)

Davis says due to fear, sometimes the person hangs up.

She says they’ve already started to receive texts.

Calling helps find a precise location much faster. They recommend calling in if you can, but text if you must.

The carriers that provide the service in the area include AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Southern Linc.

You can not text photos, videos, or emojis.

It is very important that you do not abuse this service with pranks or false reports, you can be identified and located.

911 dispatch center demonstrates new text service.
911 dispatch center demonstrates new text service.(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks will be required at Leon County Schools to start year
Funeral arrangements have been made for legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby...
Funeral arrangements made for Bobby Bowden
Gene Deckerhoff shares his stories of FSU Coach Bobby Bowden as only he can.
“Voice of the Seminoles” Gene Deckerhoff reflects on life and legacy of Bobby Bowden
Leon County Booking Report: August 9, 2021
FSU ‘expects’ students & faculty to wear face masks, get vaccinated ahead of fall semester

Latest News

Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to FSU. He...
FSU football legend Bobby Bowden has died
Tallahassee woman reopens business after food truck was stolen months ago
In previous years, more than 200 participants registered for the event and hundreds of...
Annual Stephen C. Smith Memorial Regatta begins Friday in Wakulla County
Terrance McPherson is the first to receive the Mercedes Hall Thomas Scholarship.
Rickards High senior is 1st to receive Mercedes Hall Thomas Scholarship
Rickards High senior receives Mercedes Hall Thomas Scholarship