‘Vaccines are the only way through the nightmare’: Doctor warns of rising COVID cases

Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.(Associated Press)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local hospitals are continuing to see COVID cases rise. As of Monday afternoon, Capital Regional Medical Center had 108 COVID-19 patients and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital had 80.

The state of Florida reached an all-time high of more than 28,000 new cases on Sunday.

Dr. Daniel Van Durme of FSU College of Medicine says the key to reversing this trend is vaccination.

“The only conceivable pathway through this nightmare pandemic that just keeps lingering and lingering with COVID is through vaccination,” Van Durme said. “Vaccines are the only way through the nightmare.”

Still, children under 12 cannot be vaccinated, leaving them vulnerable to infection.

Although pediatric coronavirus cases were previously rare, the new delta variant is so contagious that cases among children are increasing.

Van Durme says a return to school almost certainly means another surge in cases.

“We would never put 30 kids in a classroom where one might have chickenpox, because chickenpox can be spread just through, you know, coughing, breathing on somebody else,” he said. “We would never do that with chickenpox, and it’s going to happen with COVID. So we’re going to see an increase. It’s sad but it’s real.”

Van Durme says many vaccinated people who contract COVID will have no symptoms at all, meaning they are more likely to unknowingly pass the virus to others.

Out of 108 COVID patients at Capital Regional Medical Center, more than 90% are unvaccinated.

