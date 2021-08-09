Advertisement

WCTV’s main transmitter down, engineers working on solution

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s main transmitter is currently down — so many of you won’t be able to get our signal at the moment. This affects all six of our channels. We apologize for the inconvenience — our engineering team is working on a solution to get the signal back up ASAP.

If you have any questions, please reach out to our team at eng@wctv.tv or call 850-893-6666 ext. 229.

