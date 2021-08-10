Advertisement

Demolition begins on Northwood Centre, to clear way for new Tallahassee police station

The City of Tallahassee has put up a fence and is preparing for demolition of part of the...
The City of Tallahassee has put up a fence and is preparing for demolition of part of the building.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are starting to tear down the Northwood Centre along North Monroe Street. It comes after months of preparations inside and outside the building.

The city is preparing the nearly 30-acre site for redevelopment as the home of the new Tallahassee Police headquarters. Administrators say it was chosen for its central location, accessibility, and size.

The city bought the property for $6.8 million in April 2019.

TPD has conducted operations from its headquarters on Seventh Avenue since 1972. The department says the building no longer has enough space for its equipment and personnel, and has various maintenance problems.

The Northwood Centre site will also provide room for other economic development projects, communities amenities, and green space, according to the city.

