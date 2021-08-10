Advertisement

Man arrested for Seminole County shooting after woman survives shot to the head

SCSO deputies arrested 29-year-old Floyd Harris a short time later near the scene, the GBI says. He faces charges of aggravated assault and murder.(Seminole County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating a homicide and aggravated assault in Donalsonville.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s help around 8:15 p.m. Monday, the press release says. The incident happened in the 3000 block of Old Jakin Road.

The release says SCSO deputies responding to a domestic situation in that area learned a woman had been shot in the head, but she was able to get away and find help. The woman’s car had also been shot several times. She was flown to a trauma center in the area for medical attention, the GBI says.

Deputies also found a dead man with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the release. The autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the GBI’s Crime Lab.

SCSO deputies arrested 29-year-old Floyd Harris a short time later near the scene, the GBI says. He faces charges of aggravated assault and murder.

“It is alleged that through witness interviews that Harris was responsible for shooting the female and male after separate confrontations with both,” the release says.

Harris was booked into the Seminole County Jail, according to the GBI. Investigators say more charges will be sought later Tuesday as the investigation continues.

“Agents and Seminole County Investigators are continuing to locate and interview witnesses that were present last night or have knowledge of the incident,” the release says. “This case is active and ongoing.”

If you have any information for the GBI, call them at 229-225-4090. You can also call SCSO with information at 229-524-5115.

