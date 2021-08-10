Leon County Sheriff’s Office dealing with COVID-19 outbreak among staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says over 50 department employees are currently out due to COVID-19.

LCSO says at least 57 staff members or deputies are out sick or are quarantining due to COVID exposure.

When speaking with WCTV last week, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said about 30% of the department has been fully vaccinated.

The department adds that equates to eight percent of employees are impacted.

In late July, a small COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the Leon County Detention Facility, with at least 27 inmates testing positive.

