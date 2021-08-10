Advertisement

Perry police investigating 2-month-old girl’s death

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Perry Police Department says it is investigating the death of a two-month-old girl. Police were called to a residence in Perry around 3:30 p.m. Monday, in reference to the girl being unresponsive, Perry Police Chief Jamie Cruse says.

The infant was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and was later pronounced dead, according to PPD.

The autopsy is being conducted Tuesday, and as of 11 a.m., there is no word on a cause of death, police say.

Chief Cruse says this is a sensitive situation and an especially emotional time for the parents and anyone who spent time with that child.

This is a very active and ongoing investigation with detectives working the case, according to PPD.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has been contacted because it is an incident involving a child.

