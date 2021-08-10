Advertisement

Remembering Bobby Bowden Special Report

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In this story, you will find every clip from WCTV’s special report on the death of legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden.

This hour-long special originally aired at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 8.

Segments from the special include Sports Director Ryan Kelly’s full Bowden obituary, an interview with Voice of the Seminoles Gene Deckerhoff and condolences from former FSU football players and across college football.

The first clip is in the video player at the top of this story. Below, you’ll find the rest of the special in six separate videos.

Gene Deckerhoff shares stories of legendary FSU Coach Bobby Bowden

FSU President John Thrasher reflects on Bowden’s impact, former players mourn

Bowden by the numbers, college football coaches send condolences

Full Bowden obituary, fans lay flowers at his statue

Former sportswriter, Bowden assistant Bob Thomas remembers Bobby

Looking back at Bobby’s 90th birthday celebration, funeral services announcement

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks will be required at Leon County Schools to start year
Funeral arrangements have been made for legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby...
Funeral arrangements made for Bobby Bowden
Gene Deckerhoff shares his stories of FSU Coach Bobby Bowden as only he can.
“Voice of the Seminoles” Gene Deckerhoff reflects on life and legacy of Bobby Bowden
Leon County Booking Report: August 9, 2021
Gov. DeSantis’ home district bucks mask mandate ban

Latest News

In Gadsden County, far away from Doak Campbell Stadium and decades of football glory, Bobby...
Bobby Bowden’s pastime forged lifelong friendships
Support for legendary Florida State football head coach Bobby Bowden continues to pour in one...
Fans paying final respects to Bowden
Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off...
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
Mayor John Dailey spoke to the Good Morning Show team about his memories of Bobby Bowden, as...
Mayor John Dailey highlights Bobby Bowden's impact on Tallahassee