Remembering Bobby Bowden Special Report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In this story, you will find every clip from WCTV’s special report on the death of legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden.

This hour-long special originally aired at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 8.

Segments from the special include Sports Director Ryan Kelly’s full Bowden obituary, an interview with Voice of the Seminoles Gene Deckerhoff and condolences from former FSU football players and across college football.

The first clip is in the video player at the top of this story. Below, you’ll find the rest of the special in six separate videos.

Gene Deckerhoff shares stories of legendary FSU Coach Bobby Bowden

FSU President John Thrasher reflects on Bowden’s impact, former players mourn

Bowden by the numbers, college football coaches send condolences

Full Bowden obituary, fans lay flowers at his statue

Former sportswriter, Bowden assistant Bob Thomas remembers Bobby

Looking back at Bobby’s 90th birthday celebration, funeral services announcement

