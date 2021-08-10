Rev. Holmes writes letter asking for federal intervention in support of school masking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Reverend R.B. Holmes of Tallahassee’s Bethel Missionary Baptist Church has written to local United States Representatives to request federal intervention in support of mask mandates in schools across Florida.

“I am asking the Florida Congressional Delegation to call upon the United States Department of Education to support the decision of our elected school boards across this great state and not allow Governor DeSantis, nor the Florida Board of Education to remove duly elected superintendents and school boards elected or appointed by the people,” the letter reads. “Additionally, we must ask the federal government to declare the Governor’s threat to take school officials’ salaries null and void. Many people don’t believe in “defunding” education. The federal government appropriates substantial dollars to Florida’s Department of Education. Honorable Congresspersons, please take the proper legal strategies if necessary, to keep Governor DeSantis and the Department of Education from harming our local elected school officials. We need federal intervention now, to support the public health decision of our superintendents and school boards.”

Rev. Holmes’ full letter can be read below or by clicking here.

