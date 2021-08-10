Tallahassee doctors support Leon County Schools mask mandate, say all students should be masked

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of 27 Tallahassee doctors signed a letter sent to Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna to express their support of the district’s mask mandate. Those doctors also say they want all students from Pre-K through 12th grade to wear masks.

Currently, the district’s mandate applies to students from Pre-K through the eighth grade.

The doctors wrote the mask mandate is critical for students’ safety, since Florida has seen a significant increase in child hospitalization as the delta variant of coronavirus continues to spread in the state.

“There is no reason to suspect that this trend will spare the children in our community, especially given the significant increase in the positivity rate for COVID in Leon and surrounding counties,” the letter reads. “Reasonable efforts to reduce the spread of the virus among our children is of paramount importance.”

Thomas Truman, a specialist in pediatric critical care at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, wrote the evidence supporting mask-wearing to slow the spread of coronavirus is overwhelming.

The doctors say in the letter they are using what they’ve learned since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as their training and experience, to make sure children in the community stay healthy.

“Having students return to school is important not only for the educational benefits, but also for their mental health and social well-being,” the letter states. “Optimizing safety and taking reasonable measures such as wearing a mask while students return to the classroom should be the goal. In accordance with the AAP, we strongly recommend that your mitigation plan include masking of Pre-K through 12th grade students at this time.”

