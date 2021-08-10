Tropical Storm could develop in Caribbean Sea Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea was still not organized yet as Hurricane Hunters explored the cluster of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center gave it the status and name of Potential Tropical Cyclone Six Monday evening, which allowed the issuance of watches and warnings. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Puerto Rico, eastern Dominican Republic and the U.S. Virgin Islands as of Tuesday morning.

Data from Hurricane Hunters from inside the storm mid-morning Tuesday show that the wave was still a tropical wave. The circulation did not show signs yet of becoming a closed low, a requirement to become a tropical cyclone. Hurricane Hunters also found a peak wind speed at the surface of around 45 knots (~52 mph) just before 10 a.m. ET. Drier air still remained ahead and south of the system, and will be a limiting factor for rapid development. Spiral banding remained impressive on the north side based on satellite imagery Tuesday morning.

The official forecast has the disturbance becoming a tropical storm Tuesday and move through the northeastern Caribbean Sea until Wednesday when it will likely move over the mountainous terrain of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The terrain will decrease the intensity of the future storm to a tropical depression, according to the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern for that island.

The future tropical cyclone is forecast to either move back over the water near the southeastern Bahamas or move into eastern Cuba Thursday into Friday. The latter scenario would keep the system on a weaker strength level, but bring the threat of flooding and heavy rain to the island.

Beyond Cuba, the four- and five-day forecasts have it returning to tropical-storm-status by Saturday morning as it moves over the Florida Straits and moving northwestward into the western Gulf of Mexico, over the Florida peninsula or just off of Florida’s east coast. The main steering mechanism will be a ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic. It’s too early to get specific with potential impacts to the Big Bend and South Georgia, and time will tell how well organized the system remains and how strong it gets.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of the system in the Caribbean Sea.

