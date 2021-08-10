UN Climate Report: A ‘code red for humanity’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the summer continues to bring weather extremes in the form of heat and wildfires across parts of the globe, an international report by over 200 scientists found that the planet continues to warm due to greenhouse gas emissions.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, released the first round of their reports Monday morning, giving a summary and technical details on the status of the Earth’s climate and future scenarios based on how much more humans emit carbon between now and 2100. Carbon emissions are the main driver of a warming world since 1979, according to the report.

Scientists also found that large-scale storm systems are staying farther north, spring snowfall in the Northern Hemisphere has decreased, while the intensity and frequency of rainfall have increased. They also determined that 2019 concentrations of carbon dioxide, the most common greenhouse gas, were the highest in at least two million years.

Impacts from a warming world may vary from place to place, but the Southeast U.S. will see their share of changes. The changes will be heightened if the rate of carbon emissions remains unchecked. For instance, the same-emissions-as-usual projections show that the average temperature will increase in the viewing area by as much as 8ºF by 2100. It may be warmer than that in the rest of the continental U.S.

The projections also highlight, under the same-as-usual emissions scenario, that rainfall amounts in northern two-thirds of Florida west to coastal Alabama and Mississippi would be up to 17% higher than the recent-decades average during the autumn months. Sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico would increase from 1ºF to 2ºF in the next 20 years and increase by up to 6ºF by the end of this century.

The warmer water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and elsewhere will likely fuel stronger hurricanes, raising the likelihood of more Category 4 or 5 hurricanes. Also, sea level rise will continue to be a concern, and stronger tropical cyclones would exacerbate storm surge. The higher sea levels and, therefore, storm surge would increase property damage, coastal erosion and cause the risk of loss of life.

Another less-discussed outcome is the increase ocean acidity. With the oceans being a large carbon sink, the carbon dioxide can help decrease the pH of the water. Higher acidity would negatively impact shellfish, including a big staple along the Big Bend coast: Oysters.

The report does hint that with added measures to decrease carbon emissions, or even use technology to remove atmospheric carbon, the impacts on climate change will be lower and the worst-case scenarios could be avoided.

The reports and other documents can be found by clicking here. The interactive atlas can also be found here.

