‘We loved having him a part of this place’: Bowden’s impact remembered at Community Christian School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Faith was at the center of Bobby Bowden’s life and he gave back to faith-based organizations and schools, like Community Christian School.

“I think if you were to ask him, that’s the legacy that was the most important,” said Headmaster of CCS, David Pinson.

Pinson said Bowden lived close by their school, located in northeast Tallahassee, and the beloved coach participated in a number of events for their school that always drew a great crowd.

“He spoke at FCA, he was a part of our galas, he was a part of speaking at awareness events and always, always well received. So, we miss him, we loved having him a part of this place,” said Pinson.

Bowden who made such an impact on the football field also left his mark at CCS’s basketball court.

A court that once didn’t have a roof now has an enclosed pavilion after fundraising with the help of Bowden.

“He wanted us to have games where the wind wasn’t an influence in the game when you take a shot. So he saw the need of a program to have a gymnasium,” said Pinson.

The school is now planning to build a sports facility bearing Bowden’s name.

“He understood the impact of having a facility in the heart of our campus and we are looking forward to having that facility not only for us and our home but to honor him as well,” said Pinson.

Headmaster Pinson says Community Christian School plans to build an entire gymnasium after Bobby and Ann Bowden.

The project is still in its early planning stages.

If you would like to donate, you can contact Community Christian School at 850-893-6628.

