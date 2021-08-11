Amazon fulfillment center officially coming to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After much speculation surrounding “Project Mango,” Leon County has announced that an Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Tallahassee.

The county says the 630,000 square-foot fulfillment center is expected to open in 2022 and create more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs.

Jobs at the fulfillment center will have a minimum wage of $15 an hour, along with industry-leading benefits such as healthcare, 401(k) retirement savings and career skills training programs, the press release says.

“Amazon’s project is a once-in-a-generation economic development opportunity for the entire community,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor. “Amazon’s investment in Florida’s Capital County will be transformative. According to FSU’s analysis, the project will generate 1,346 full-time jobs, 2,256 construction jobs and a total economic impact of $451 million. We are living in extraordinary times, and our ability to create more employment opportunities for local families could not have come at a better time.”

The FSU Center for Economic Forecasting and Analysis says the project could create a total of 3,600 new jobs, $167.6 million in wages and generate about $451 million in local economic impact for Tallahassee and Leon County.

Amazon says employees at fulfillment centers use advanced robotics and pick, pack and ship small items, like toys, books and electronics, to customers.

Leon County Administrator Vincent Long says he is proud of the many county workers who negotiated with Amazon to make this a reality.

“The Amazon project will be the largest job-producing opportunity in our community’s history, serving as a testament to Leon County’s continuous strategic efforts to develop and grow our local economy,” Long says.

The release says the county expects Amazon to put forth $200 million in capital investment for the fulfillment center. Construction is expected to begin near the Mahan Drive/I-10 interchange in September 2021 and be completed in late 2022, the county says.

Amazon’s vice president of worldwide economic development, Holly Sullivan, says the Tallahassee fulfillment center is one of five new delivery stations in Florida.

“The new facilities not only allow us to better serve our customers across the state, it allows us to create jobs and drive opportunity within the Sunshine State,” Sullivan says. “We’re proud to have created more than 52,000 jobs and invested more than $18 billion in the state over the past decade.”

