JT Burnette trial day 14: Closing statements begin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Day 14 of the JT Burnette trial began with closing statements.

The prosecution’s closing statement took just over two hours, the entire morning. The defense began its closing argument after the lunch break.

The prosecutor opened by saying “this is a case about bribery.”

The prosecution emphasized that bribery is simply an agreement, not an execution of payment.

The prosecutor says Burnette understands the simplicity of bribery because it’s part of his equation in doing business, pointing to the 2016 Nashville couch meeting. The prosecution says Burnette spoke about why, how, and who to pay to get deals done, also asking the undercover FBI agents to bring him in.

The prosecution also argues that many of the things Burnett said on the stand were not consistent with the recordings. Burnette testified that he was “acting” and “appeasing.”

The prosecution suggested the jury compare what Burnette said on the stand with everyone watching to what he said when he believed only the undercover agents were watching.

“If he was just acting, why did he pick [Scott] Maddox?” The prosecutor asked, referring to the meeting in Nashville.

She pointed back to the McKibbon allegations, saying that his bribe to Maddox then shows he wasn’t acting two years later with the undercover agents.

The prosecution showed an outline of the McKibbon situation, tying it into the FBI case.

Undercover agent Mike Miller met Burnette at the Chamber Conference, later introducing him to fellow agent Mike Sweet. The three, plus undercover agent Brian Butler, then traveled to Nashville, where Burnette spoke about his purchase of the DoubleTree.

The prosecution says the testimony of Melissa Oglesby, Lou Shelley, Gary Yordon and Melissa Whittaker contradicts Burnette’s version of the McKibbon situation.

In the prosecution’s timeline, McKibbon asked Governance for representation in April 2013. In June 2013, the prosecution says Burnette offered Maddox $100,000 to recuse himself and for Carter-Smith not to represent McKibbon.

In August 2013, Burnette began to pursue the purchase of the DoubleTree. Charles Simon testified to Burnette’s negotiating tactic: “leveraging his knowledge of local politics to get the the best deal.”

On Sept. 11, 2013, Maddox publicly said he’d recuse himself from the McKibbon decision, but did not file any forms.

On Sept. 19, 2013, Burnette filed a lawsuit against McKibbon. On Sept. 24, 2013, former City Attorney Lou Shelley announced at a City Commission meeting that Maddox did not have a legal conflict, but it was his decision to recuse himself.

In Jan. 2014, the prosecution says Carter-Smith’s meeting with KaiserKane did not go as she expected. She thought she’d be getting a $100,000 payment, but instead got a $10,000, 90-day contract. On Feb. 12, 2014, the McKibbon deal died on a 2-2 vote with Maddox abstaining.

Carter-Smith sent KaiserKane an invoice for $100,000 on Feb. 26, and on Feb. 27, Maddox filed his official recusal form.

On April 3, 2014, Burnette purchased the DoubleTree. On April 14, he told Melissa Oglesby at KaiserKane to pay the $100,00 invoice.

Maddox testified that Burnette did not know he would recuse himself; the prosecution pointed to Burnette and Maddox’s contact on Feb. 11, the day before the vote.

Burnette testified Feb. 11 was the day Maddox and Carter-Smith called him and “strong-armed” him into a $100,000 contract extension for KaiserKane.

The prosecution pointed to the fact that Burnette called Maddox seven other times that day after the 16-minute phone call.

“That’s not the behavior of someone who has just been strong-armed by a commissioner he’s afraid of,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecution also pointed to the date of the $100,000 payment, which was just after Burnette closed on the DoubleTree; they allege he didn’t hold up his end of the bargain until he was sure he had what he wanted.

The government then turned back to Nashville, where Burnette told the agents which commissioners could not be bought during the meeting.

“Look at the tape and the defendant’s own words,” said the prosecutor. “He doesn’t succumb to pressure, he steers the conversation.”

The prosecution says Burnette explained to the agents how to bribe, discussing Maddox’s power over the city manager and other commissioners, how much to pay, and his own role in the scheme.

The next month, when Sweet met Maddox for the first time, Maddox told him to send $20,000 to Governance. Sweet refused and told Burnette about the conversation the next day. On October 19, Burnette discussed paying Governance with Sweet, and on October 24, Burnette confirmed to Mike Miller the money should go through Governance.

On October 29, Burnette told Sweet Maddox only wanted to have “inappropriate conversations” with him. Sweet also met Maddox at a football game that day.

Maddox testified that when he received a check from Southern Pines Development in November 2016, he called Burnette to ask who they were. He said Burnette confirmed it was Miller and Sweet’s company.

The prosecution discussed Burnette’s behavior in Dallas in January 2017, when he told the agents not to stop sending money, threatening to leave the deal if they stop paying.

“This doesn’t sound like acting or appeasing Mike Sweet,” the prosecutor said.

Burnette testified he was scared of Maddox, but the prosecution says other witnesses, including Melissa Oglesby, said he was not a person who could be strong-armed.

The prosecution argues Burnette knew about the payments well before Dallas, and only threatened to leave the deal if the agents stopped paying.

They also say Burnette made five total false statements to the FBI when they came to his house on May 24, 2017.

The prosecution says Burnette’s statements that he didn’t know who Southern Pines Development wrote checks to, didn’t know the name of Paige Carter-Smith’s firm, didn’t know who Southern Pines Development retained, didn’t know the content of their conversations with Maddox, and didn’t know if Southern Pines Development had paid Maddox were all false.

Court resumed at 12:35 p.m. with the defense’s closing statement.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.