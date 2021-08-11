Leon County Schools to mandate masks for all students, allowing for parental opt-out
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board reversed a previous mask ruling, saying all students, including high schoolers, will be required to wear a mask but parents will be able to opt their child out of mask-wearing without a doctor’s note.
LCS announced Monday that masks would be required for all Pre-K through eighth-grade students with the only exceptions being by a doctor’s note.
The board says the opt-out form will go home with students on Wednesday and will be available through the district’s website.
To watch Tuesday’s meeting, see below or click here.
This is a developing story and will be udpated.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.