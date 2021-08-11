Advertisement

Leon County Schools to mandate masks for all students, allowing for parental opt-out

(WBRC)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board reversed a previous mask ruling, saying all students, including high schoolers, will be required to wear a mask but parents will be able to opt their child out of mask-wearing without a doctor’s note.

LCS announced Monday that masks would be required for all Pre-K through eighth-grade students with the only exceptions being by a doctor’s note.

The board says the opt-out form will go home with students on Wednesday and will be available through the district’s website.

To watch Tuesday’s meeting, see below or click here.

This is a developing story and will be udpated.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks will be required at Leon County Schools to start year
Funeral arrangements have been made for legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby...
Funeral arrangements made for Bobby Bowden
Potential Tropical Cycline Six - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 Advisory
Tropical Storm could develop in Caribbean Sea by Wednesday
Gene Deckerhoff shares his stories of FSU Coach Bobby Bowden as only he can.
“Voice of the Seminoles” Gene Deckerhoff reflects on life and legacy of Bobby Bowden
Leon County Booking Report: August 9, 2021

Latest News

Despite growing concerns about new COVID cases in South Georgia, some parents say they believe...
Thomas County Schools begin new school year with masks still optional
Masks will be required at Leon County Schools to start year
Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosts back to school giveaway
Capital City Children’s Day holds 3rd annual back to school event