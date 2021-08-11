Leon County Schools to mandate masks for all students, allowing for parental opt-out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board reversed a previous mask ruling, saying all students, including high schoolers, will be required to wear a mask but parents will be able to opt their child out of mask-wearing without a doctor’s note.

PARENTS CAN NOW OPT-OUT: Superintendent Hanna says when school starts tomorrow, children are expected to go to school wearing a mask. Children will take home an "opt-out" form that will be expected to be filled out by the end of next week. @WCTV — Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) August 11, 2021

LCS announced Monday that masks would be required for all Pre-K through eighth-grade students with the only exceptions being by a doctor’s note.

The board says the opt-out form will go home with students on Wednesday and will be available through the district’s website.

