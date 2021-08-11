Masking controversies continue as Leon County students return to class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County students returned to the classroom on Wednesday and the school year started with a mask requirement for all students, Pre-K through 12th grade though parents have until Monday to opt-out for any reason.

Originally, the district was going to allow parents to opt-out only with a doctor’s note, but the policy changed late Tuesday night after Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran opened an investigation, saying it went against Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order.

Corcoran threatened to withhold salaries from superintendents or board members from districts that did not allow families to opt-out of mask requirements.

Reverend R.B. Holmes has been leading a statewide coronavirus task force for months to increase vaccination rates and to fight vaccine hesitancy.

But, schools are returning to session and children under 12 cannot get the vaccine yet, which is why he sent a letter to Florida Representatives, asking them to step in, saying we need to work together to protect children.

In a Wednesday press conference, Governor DeSantis echoed his stance, putting pressure on districts to allow parent’s right to choose or risk federal funding.

“Obviously we believe that the parent rather than the government should ultimately be able to make that decision,” he said.

In Rev. Holmes’ letter, he’s calling n federal intervention to make the threats of funding cuts to be made null and void, saying we need to work together to protect the lives of students.

“We don’t need to be fighting each other, calling each other names, threatening to take folk down as superintendent and school board,” Rev. Holmes said. “There ought to be a better way. And that better way is unity, and love and peace.”

On Wednesday, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced he’s working with attorneys to find options if COVID cases begin to rise.

“Because we’re going to monitor this very closely, and if we see children that are becoming ill this week or next week we’re going to court. I’m not going to be bullied by the governor,” Hanna said during WCTV’s Good Morning Show.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Gov. DeSantis said that if any federal mask requirements come about, he’s going to fight it.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.