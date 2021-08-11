Plane lands safely on Brooks Co. road after engine failure

DIXIE, Ga. (WALB) - A plane made an emergency landing in Brooks County Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Mike Dewey.

The plane landed on County Road 78 in Dixie.

It was a single-engine plane that took off from Panama City, Fla., and two people were aboard.

Dewey said the plane made the emergency landing because of an engine failure.

No one was hurt and the road is not blocked, according to the sheriff.

