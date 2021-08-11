Advertisement

Project Daring: The Junior League of Tallahassee decorate downtown with influential Florida Heroines

Project Daring Mural
Project Daring Mural(Hannah Messier)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Girl power on display: The Junior League of Tallahassee is partnering with the Florida Department of State to paint a mural honoring historic Florida women.

Those featured in the mural include Zora Neale Hurston, author of Their Eyes Were Watching God; Betty Mae Jumper, the first female chief of the Seminole Tribe; and environmentalist Majorie Harris Carr.

“It will be really neat to have three powerful women in such a prominent place downtown for anyone to see and maybe people haven’t heard of them some of the ladies that we’re including so it will give them a chance to research them,” said Savannah Salinas, one of the artists working on the mural explained.

The mural is located on the Century Link Building on Calhoun Street. The artists say the project should be finished by the end of the month.

