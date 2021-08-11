Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fred develops in the northeastern Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Fred Advisory - Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 11 p.m.
Tropical Storm Fred Advisory - Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 11 p.m.(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)
By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The tropical wave that moved into the Caribbean Sea Monday night was crowned Tropical Storm status by the National Hurricane Center Tuesday night.

Tropical Storm Fred was found to have an improved low-level center of circulation based on radar imagery from San Juan, Puerto Rico Tuesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. discussion. Despite that improvement, they said that the mid-level center of Fred remained 40 nautical miles to the south of the surface circulation, indicating that it still has some organization left to go.

Maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph as it moved due-west at 17 mph as of the 11 p.m. Tuesday advisory. The center of Fred was 45 miles south-southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico with a minimum central pressure of 1009 millibars.

A west-northwestward trek is forecast to resume according to the official forecast and make landfall in the Dominican Republic Wednesday. The storm is forecast to emerge back over the water Wednesday night and likely be weaker as the mountainous terrain of the island disrupts Fred’s circulation. It’s then forecast to travel west-northwesterly around the southwestern edge of a ridge of high pressure either over Cuba or just north of the island and into the Florida Straits by Friday.

The official forecast still has the Big Bend and South Georgia under the cone of uncertainty for days four and five in the official forecast as it either moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico or into the Florida Peninsula as a tropical storm during the weekend. Questions do remain about the strength of Fred as there is uncertainty in not only the exact path (land soon vs. more ocean fuel in the Gulf) but also atmospheric conditions that will let the storm maintain or gain strength without wind shear. Because of the distance in time, exact details on impacts can not be established as of this update.

Those in Florida and South Georgia should continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Fred into the weekend.

This story was updated to correct the maximum sustained wind speed in the 11 p.m. advisory.

