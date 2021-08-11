Valdosta officers find man’s body in creek

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 8:30 Wednesday morning, Valdosta Police officers and detectives responded to the 900 block of Melody Lane, after a citizen called E911, to report that he had observed a person lying in the creek.

The first officers on the scene approached the man and discovered that he was deceased.

Detectives and crime scene personnel began an investigation. At this time, detectives observed no obvious signs of trauma to the body of the 56-year-old man.

The body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

At this time the investigation is ongoing, pending the autopsy results.

Valdosta Police are not releasing the man’s identification pending notification of his family.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.