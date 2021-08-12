5 p.m. Update: Tropical Depression Fred

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Tropical Depression Fred was 470 miles ESE of Key West with sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm is moving to the WNW at 12 mph.

After passing by Hispaniola, Fred has weakened significantly. Most of the thunderstorms associated with Fred are to the southeast of the storm, and Fred’s central circulation is broad.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Florida Keys and southwest Florida.

The official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has changed a little. The storm is forecasted to slowly move along Cuba’s northern coastline as a tropical depression on Friday and Friday night. Then Fred is forecasted to re-strengthen into a low-end tropical storm on Saturday afternoon before turning to the northwest, potentially impacting southwestern Florida as a weak tropical storm. The forecast then takes Fred north into the eastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday and Sunday. The long-term forecast shows that Fred might make landfall in northern Florida as a weak tropical storm Sunday evening or Sunday night. However, this forecast is still expected to change over the next several days. This latest forecast is slightly to the west of the previous forecast and is also slightly weaker with peak winds only reaching 50 mph.

The greatest uncertainty with Fred is the intensity prediction. Due to high amounts of wind shear, Fred has a very narrow window of opportunity to re-strengthen. Fred’s long-term forecast ultimately depends on whether or not the storm will intensify before reaching the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

