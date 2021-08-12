Concerned loved ones speak out about growing COVID-19 numbers at the Leon County Jail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Delta variant is not only taking a toll on the public but is starting to cause a rise in COVID cases in places like the Leon County Detention Facility and causing concerns for the inmate’s loved ones who say they just want them to be safe.

Sounds of concern are venting from the Leon County Detention Facility as inmates say rising COVID-19 numbers are making them uncomfortable.

“We are just so restless and so anxious and we don’t know anything. Nobody is giving us any kind of answers on anything,” explained an anonymous Leon County inmate. “We aren’t even being told what our symptoms are and attorneys are being pushed back. We aren’t even allows to talk to attorneys to help us get out.”

The Leon County Sheriff Office says that as of Wednesday there are 36 men and 16 women with positive cases and are under COVID-19 protocols.

One concerned resident, who didn’t want to be on camera, explains how frustrating it is to not be able to do more.

“It’s heartbreaking because I’m trying to help. I called often when things are going the way they should and a lot of times I meet resistance,” said an anonymous Leon County Resident.

Tampa resident Michael Sanders says his fiance is in jail for a non-violent crime and has pre-existing health issues that causes him concern.

“Yeah man I just want to see her come back home man and you know I don’t want anyone to spend their last days locked up behind those walls man,” explained Michael Sanders.

Sanders is hoping that protocols will allow for non-violent inmates to be released until their time in court.

“Don’t nobody need to be treated like that, it’s already hell in there tell you the truth. So but to be treated like that and already in the situation man that’s just crazy to me,” said Sanders.

Those concerned for their loved ones in the jail say they want to just save lives.

“They may be incarcerated and they have done something that is against the law but many of them are still mothers and grandmothers who want to get home to their children,” explained anonymous.

The loved ones, asking for just a little assistance.

“I would just really like to know from the position of the Sheriff to the States Attorneys Office to the Governor, what are you doing?” asked the anonymous.

LCSO says they are working to vaccinate inmates who are willing and vaccinated 119 inmates Tuesday alone to go along with the 330 before them.

