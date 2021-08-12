FAMU expects students to wear masks, be vaccinated for fall semester

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says it expects students to wear masks inside for the upcoming fall semester. The university is also strongly encouraging students to get vaccinated before returning to campus.

“Everyone at Florida A&M University has an obligation to the FAMULY to take steps to prevent further transmission of COVID-19,” Dr. Larry Robinson’s letter reads. “We are in this together, and we all have important roles in furthering our personal health and that of fellow students and colleagues.”

Robinson wrote that everyone is expected to wear a mask, even if they’re vaccinated, inside any FAMU facility.

“This includes students, faculty, staff, vendors and visitors,” the letter says. “Recent studies and guidance from the CDC state that both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals can transmit the current COVID-19 variant to unvaccinated persons.”

The university says students should try to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus; however, if that’s not possible, they should have at least one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine before the first day of classes on August 23.

The letter points out the vaccination site on campus offers the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose. Students who receive their first vaccine dose at home can receive their second one on campus, the university says.

The vaccination site at 674 Gamble St. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointments are necessary.

“Vaccination not only helps prevent you from becoming seriously ill or hospitalized with COVID-19,” the letter says. “But the more people who are vaccinated, the more it also protects those around us as well — our friends, families, colleagues and others.”

FAMU’s COVID-19 testing site at Bragg Memorial Stadium is still operating. No appointments are needed there either, and like the vaccine, tests are free. The testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The university says students need to report positive COVID-19 test results to Tanya Tatum, the director of student health services.

Robinson wrote he is proud of those on campus who are already fully vaccinated, and how students, faculty and staff have persevered throughout the pandemic.

“It has brought a new and more profound meaning to our motto ‘Excellence with Caring.’ However, as we have witnessed, letting our guard down before the fight is over can lead to dire consequences,” the letter states. “Safeguarding your health and the welfare of this great institution entrusted to us requires a continued commitment from each and everyone one of us.”

