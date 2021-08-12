Flags to fly half-staff for Bowden Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a memorandum to fly flags at half-staff in honor of former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden from sun up to sundown on Friday.

Bowden passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday.

“On Sunday, August 8, 2021, former Florida State University Head Football Coach Bobby Bowden passed away. Bowden was an impactful leader and empowered his players to be the same,” the memorandum reads. “He lived a remarkable life with a strong Christian foundation serving God’s purpose on and off the field. Bowden was the inaugural recipient of the Governor’s Medal of Freedom, the highest citizen award the Governor can give. He also holds recognition in the College Football Hall of Fame as of 2006. He will be remembered as one of the best coaches of all time, a legendary Floridian, and a man of God.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the Leon County Courthouse, Tallahassee City Hall and the State Capitol.

