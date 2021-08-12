Advertisement

Flags to fly half-staff for Bowden Friday

Bobby Bowden
Bobby Bowden(Phil Sears | Associated Press)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a memorandum to fly flags at half-staff in honor of former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden from sun up to sundown on Friday.

Bowden passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday.

“On Sunday, August 8, 2021, former Florida State University Head Football Coach Bobby Bowden passed away. Bowden was an impactful leader and empowered his players to be the same,” the memorandum reads. “He lived a remarkable life with a strong Christian foundation serving God’s purpose on and off the field. Bowden was the inaugural recipient of the Governor’s Medal of Freedom, the highest citizen award the Governor can give. He also holds recognition in the College Football Hall of Fame as of 2006. He will be remembered as one of the best coaches of all time, a legendary Floridian, and a man of God.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the Leon County Courthouse, Tallahassee City Hall and the State Capitol.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Fred Advisory - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11
Tropical Storm Fred moving over the Dominican Republic
More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...
Amazon fulfillment center officially coming to Tallahassee
Florida Department of Education sends letter to Leon, Alachua Superintendents in defiance of school mask policies
Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
Leon County Schools to allow parents to “opt-out” of expanded mask mandate

Latest News

Bobby Bowden
‘It was delightful to be a part of that’: CBS Sports’ Danielson remembers Bowden’s curtain call in Jacksonville
Sights and Sounds from FSU camp
Sights and sounds from FSU camp in Jacksonville
Live auditions for the Marching Chiefs begin Friday — and the band says they're working on...
Marching Chiefs excited to use new practice field, preparing tribute for Bowden
WALB
The legacy of the ‘Bowden Boys’ continues