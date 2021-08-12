Jefferson County Emergency Management opening sandbagging location Friday
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Emergency Management says they will be opening a sandbagging location Friday in preparation of Tropical Depression Fred.
Jefferson EM says sandbags are available to Jefferson County residents only and there will be a limit of 10 bags per family at the Old Fire Department, next to the Jefferson County Road Department.
Anyone with questions is asked to call 850-342-0211.
