Jury deliberating in JT Burnette trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury is now deliberating in the racketeering and extortion trial of Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette.

Jurors started deliberating Wednesday afternoon at 4:30, but met only briefly before heading home.

The jury returned to the federal courthouse Thursday morning to deliberate after 14 days of testimony in the corruption case.

JT Burnette is accused of racketeering, bribery, extortion, fraud and making false statements.

Burnette is accused of scheming with former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox and associate Paige Carter-Smith, who both have already plead guilty and testified against him at trial.

Federal prosecutors accuse Burnette of paying Maddox $100,000 to effectively kill a rival hotel plan and facilitating $40,000 in bribes for an FBI front company seeking the city’s approval on a development deal.

Burnette took the stand this week and testified in his own defense, claiming he was strong-armed by Maddox and was trying to appease the undercover FBI agents to try to bring investment to Tallahassee.

The trial has lasted more than a month. Testimony in the case started July 9, but was delayed twice: once when a juror was exposed to COVID and again when a juror tested positive for COVID.

WCTV’s Monica Casey has been covering the trial and is at the federal courthouse awaiting a verdict.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.