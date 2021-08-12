Advertisement

London police chief says Prince Andrew case is under review

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at...
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — London’s top police official said Thursday that the city’s police department is reviewing its files but not opening an investigation of Britain’s Prince Andrew, who faces sexual assault allegations in a U.S. lawsuit.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said London police working with prosecutors had already reviewed the case twice before Virginia Giuffre, one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers, sued Andrew, 61, in a U.S. federal court this week.

“As a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material,” Dick told British radio station LBC. “No one is above the law.”

Giuffre’s lawsuit accuses the prince of sexually assaulting her in 2001, when she was 17 years old. Andrew, the third of Queen Elizabeth II’s four children, has repeatedly denied the allegations.

“We are, of course, open to working with authorities from overseas,” the police chief said Thursday. “We will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything, within the law, obviously.”

Giuffre alleges that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew. Her suit says she had sexual encounters with the prince in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and that he knew she had been trafficked by Epstein, who killed himself while jailed and awaiting trial in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Fred Advisory - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11
Tropical Storm Fred moving over the Dominican Republic
More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...
Amazon fulfillment center officially coming to Tallahassee
Florida Department of Education sends letter to Leon, Alachua Superintendents in defiance of school mask policies
Leon County Schools to allow parents to “opt-out” of expanded mask mandate
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County Sheriff’s Office dealing with COVID-19 outbreak among staff

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A school resource officer in Florida has been fired after video shows him body-slamming a...
School resource officer caught on video slammed student to ground fired
Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the...
Rand Paul reveals wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment in late financial disclosure
Dr. Anthony Fauci says an additional COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously...
Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to be recommended for weakened immune systems
Texas Rep. Gene Wu avoids arrest after a judge grants a writ of habeas corpus.
Texas Democrat avoids arrest amid voting rights fight