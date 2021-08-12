Advertisement

Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Gray News) - A California father confessed to killing his two young children after researching QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories that led him to believe they had “serpent DNA,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, a 40-year-old surf instructor, has been charged with killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities say he took them to Rosarito, Mexico, and shot them with a spear gun because he thought they would become monsters.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Coleman was charged Wednesday with the foreign murder of U.S. nationals.

Prosecutors say Coleman drove them from Santa Barbara to Mexico over the weekend and killed them on Monday. Coleman told an FBI agent that he had been “enlightened” by conspiracy theories and received visions telling him his wife possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his kids, the affidavit stated.

He was detained at a San Diego border checkpoint on the way back. KEYT reported he was tracked down using a locator app on his phone.

The children’s mother, identified in reports only as A.C., said the father and the children left Saturday in the family’s van. She did not know where they were going and called the police when she could not reach him.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Fred Advisory - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11
Tropical Storm Fred moving over the Dominican Republic
More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...
Amazon fulfillment center officially coming to Tallahassee
Florida Department of Education sends letter to Leon, Alachua Superintendents in defiance of school mask policies
Leon County Schools to allow parents to “opt-out” of expanded mask mandate
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County Sheriff’s Office dealing with COVID-19 outbreak among staff

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The US Postal Service is proposing a holiday surcharge to offset rising delivery costs.
USPS proposes price increase for peak holiday season
The U.S. Postal Service is looking to increase prices during the holiday shopping season.
USPS proposes price increases during holiday season
Grayson Bakes is fighting for her life after giving birth through emergency C-section following...
21-year-old unvaccinated mother fighting for life after emergency C-section following COVID-19 complications
FILE PHOTO: Businessman J.T. Burnette takes the stand during his trial on federal corruption...
Jury deliberating in JT Burnette trial