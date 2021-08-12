Parents, students alarmed at photo of busy walkway during class change at Rickards High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A photo showing a packed walkway at Rickards High School on the first day of school has been shared on Facebook over 100 times and is stirring mixed feelings among parents.

Some say the photo is concerning to see, while others say they expected it with all the students coming back.

This picture is concerning on so many levels. RHS Posted by Laquita Cohen-Dupree on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Parents aren’t the only ones concerned. Several students tell WCTV they wish the school board would have mandated mask-wearing ahead of the start of the school year.

“If you went to Rickards, Rickards has always been kind of full. It was just like, a little bit more,” said Tyquaryn Francis.

“I didn’t even know about the picture until I saw it on Instagram,” added Jayvonna Tyson.

Tyson, a senior, says she was not excited about returning to school with rising cases and classmates not wearing masks.

Francis, also a senior, says this isn’t the year he’d hoped for.

“I’m just ready for it to be over with,” said Francis.

From a distance, most students can be seen wearing masks as they transitioned to classes throughout the day. The Leon County School Board released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding the photo.

“The picture many have seen of Richards students transitioning between classes on the first day of school is on a campus that is still undergoing major construction. Students will be learning alternate routes this week to alleviate congestion between classes. As it was the first day of school, many students were not yet aware which sidewalks were available to them.”

“I didn’t like it. It was too much congestion and everything else. Everybody was, students were all bundled up, they didn’t try to spread the kids out or nothing like that. Like there was no control of what’s going on,” said Charles Johnson, who was at RHS to pick up up his grandchildren.

Johnson says the picture was alarming and he believes since all the students are back in school and social distancing is more difficult, everyone should at least be wearing a mask.

“They should have just said, as it was last year. Everybody had no choice but to wear a mask,” added Valencia Cook

Another parent WCTV spoke with had a different opinion on the photo: She said she was not concerned by the image because her children have been vaccinated and, with all students returning to in-person learning, she expected a crowd.

