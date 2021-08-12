Advertisement

Tallahassee Police looking for man missing since June

The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 58-year-old...
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 58-year-old Joshua Triplett.

TPD says Triplett was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Apalachee Parkway on June 1 of this year.

Officials say Triplett is approximately 5′11″, 170 pounds and is balding with brown eyes.

TPD says anyone with information is asked to call 850-891-4200.

