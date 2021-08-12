Tallahassee Police looking for man missing since June

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 58-year-old Joshua Triplett.

TPD says Triplett was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Apalachee Parkway on June 1 of this year.

Officials say Triplett is approximately 5′11″, 170 pounds and is balding with brown eyes.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding Joshua's whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. pic.twitter.com/U9QcdoPPaU — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) August 12, 2021

TPD says anyone with information is asked to call 850-891-4200.

