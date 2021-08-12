Advertisement

Valdosta man arrested for drugs, stolen gun

Swift was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.
Swift was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.(Lowndes Co. Sheriff)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just past 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Valdosta Police Department (VPD) patrol officer made a traffic stop on Dexter Swift, 27, in the 100 block of Lankford Circle.

The officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside Swift’s vehicle, according to VPD. The officer said that he found a handgun that was reported stolen in Lanier County.

During a search of Swift’s vehicle, officers located marijuana, heroin and drug-related objects that are commonly used in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Swift was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he has been charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“We are proud of these officers using their training and experience to get these narcotics and a handgun out of our community,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Fred Advisory - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11
Tropical Storm Fred moving over the Dominican Republic
More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...
Amazon fulfillment center officially coming to Tallahassee
Florida Department of Education sends letter to Leon, Alachua Superintendents in defiance of school mask policies
Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
Leon County Schools to allow parents to “opt-out” of expanded mask mandate

Latest News

Seminole compact legal challenge coming
Gov. DeSantis suggests state might return to daily COVID reporting
COVID Vaccines
West Virginia Wesleyan College to fine unvaccinated students
Bobby Bowden
‘It was delightful to be a part of that’: CBS Sports’ Danielson remembers Bowden’s curtain call in Jacksonville
CBS Sports’ Danielson remembers Bowden’s curtain call in Jacksonville
CBS Sports’ Danielson remembers Bowden’s curtain call in Jacksonville