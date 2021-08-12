Advertisement

West Virginia Wesleyan College to fine unvaccinated students

COVID Vaccines
By Briana Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia Wesleyan College administrators are going one step further in keeping students safe from COVID-19.

They aren’t just requiring vaccinations, the private college is planning to fine any unvaccinated student $750.

According to administrators, that will cover expenses that come with testing and other resources to keep students safe.

Those students will also be required to wear masks, get tested weekly, and social distance.

There will also be a fine of $250 for any students who are diagnosed with COVID-19 and are unable to leave campus.

It will be a fee to quarantine on campus.

Students will be required to show proof of vaccination by September 7 or they will be charged the non-refundable fee.

Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
