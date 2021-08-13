Advertisement

8-car crash reported on I-10 near Suwannee Co.-Madison Co. border

Suwannee Fire Rescue says traffic on the westbound lane has stopped as a result of this crash.
Suwannee Fire Rescue says traffic on the westbound lane has stopped as a result of this crash.(Traffic Cam)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Fire Rescue says it is responding to a crash involving eight cars on I-10 west near the Madison County line. The crash happened at mile marker 269 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.

SFR says traffic on the westbound lane has stopped as a result of this crash. Florida Highway Patrol’s traffic map indicated there are injuries at the scene, but the map does not specify how many or how serious they are.

“Crews are trying to reach the scene, expect delays,” Suwannee Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook.

SCFR is responding to a 8 car crash on I-10 westbound near the Madison County Line, mile marker 269. Traffic is at a stop on the westbound lane. Crews are trying to reach the scene, expect delays.

Posted by Suwannee Fire Rescue on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fred
5 p.m. Update: Tropical Depression Fred
A photo showing a packed walkway at Rickards High School on the first day of school has been...
Parents, students alarmed at photo of busy walkway during class change at Rickards High School
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says Correctional Deputy Michael Nowak has died.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of correctional deputy
Decatur County
Bainbridge High School principal has passed away
On Thursday the hospital said four underage patients were being treated for the virus, and in...
TMH pediatricians see ‘worrisome’ increase in COVID hospitalizations among children

Latest News

Driving down Live Oak Plantation Road in Tallahassee, you’ll notice some new additions: about...
Speed bumps installed on Live Oak Plantation Rd.
Speed bumps installed on Live Oak Plantation Rd.
The Thomasville Police Department is reminding residents of automated speed enforcement zones...
TPD reminding residents of automated speed enforcement zones ahead of new school year
The resurfacing project will take place from Monroe Street to Crest Street, and the City says...
East College Avenue resurfacing project to begin Monday