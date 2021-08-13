8-car crash reported on I-10 near Suwannee Co.-Madison Co. border

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Fire Rescue says it is responding to a crash involving eight cars on I-10 west near the Madison County line. The crash happened at mile marker 269 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.

SFR says traffic on the westbound lane has stopped as a result of this crash. Florida Highway Patrol’s traffic map indicated there are injuries at the scene, but the map does not specify how many or how serious they are.

“Crews are trying to reach the scene, expect delays,” Suwannee Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook.

